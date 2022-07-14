Lakeland PBS

Pequot Lakes Cooks Up Some Fun at Annual Bean Hole Days

Hanky HazeltonJul. 13 2022

Thousands came out to the annual Bean Hole Days in Pequot Lakes on Wednesday to try out some of what the community cooked up.

A pit crew lowered five large cast iron kettles of beans the night before so they could be cooked to serve those who attended, with some recipes having been passed down for 85 years. Not only did everyone enjoy the great taste of beans, but they also enjoyed great music by impersonator Chris Olson performing his Memories of Elvis Presley’s greatest hits.

The festival also had kids games, food vendors, and 35 different craft booths for attendees. On the south side of the park, there was a kids bungee setup, a trampoline jump, and water wars.

The Pequot Lakes Royalty, sponsored by Community Action, also served up containers of beans to go.

By — Hanky Hazelton

