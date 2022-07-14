Pequot Lakes Cooks Up Some Fun at Annual Bean Hole Days

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Thousands came out to the annual Bean Hole Days in Pequot Lakes on Wednesday to try out some of what the community cooked up.

A pit crew lowered five large cast iron kettles of beans the night before so they could be cooked to serve those who attended, with some recipes having been passed down for 85 years. Not only did everyone enjoy the great taste of beans, but they also enjoyed great music by impersonator Chris Olson performing his Memories of Elvis Presley’s greatest hits.

The festival also had kids games, food vendors, and 35 different craft booths for attendees. On the south side of the park, there was a kids bungee setup, a trampoline jump, and water wars.

The Pequot Lakes Royalty, sponsored by Community Action, also served up containers of beans to go.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today