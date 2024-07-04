Pequot Lakes Community Garden Bearing Results in First Year

The Pequot Lakes Community Garden is not only well into its first growing season, but is also reaping the benefits of the recent rainy weather.

The garden is stationed next to the water tower and dog park and down the street from the high school. For just $25 a plot, anyone in the community is welcome to make their contribution.

Every plot is already claimed, and gardeners are doing their part to maintain their produce.

Pequot Lakes Park Board Chair Nancy Adams, along with Pequot Lakes Community Garden plot holder Julie Meister, say the next steps for the garden will be raising the plot beds as well as adding more plots for the community to use.