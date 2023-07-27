Lakeland PBS

Pequot Lakes Celebrates 85th Annual Bean Hole Days Festival

Justin OthoudtJul. 27 2023

For two days each summer, the Pequot Lakes community gathers in order to celebrate the honored tradition of Bean Hole Days, a festival filled with food, music, local vendors, and (of course) beans.

“Bean Hole Days is a local festival where we cook beans and we have people stop by and just get their free beans and enjoy the music the crafters and the local community here,” said Bean Hole Days Co-Chair Kirk Larson.

Held July 18-19, this year marked the 85th anniversary of Bean Hole Days, which led to the community looking back on why the tradition began and what it’s grown to become.

“1938, I believe, is when it started, and it was between the farmers and the merchants to just put on a festival and get people together in town,” explained Larson.

“And it was just to say ‘thank you’ to the farmers for all the work that they do,” added Pequot Lakes Chamber of Commerce Director Nichole Heinen. “It started with about 500 of them that were just coming to get their beans and now we serve up to 2,500 to 4,500 people, it’s definitely grown over the years.”

With the growth of the event also came several additions to the festival, including a craft fair and the coveted “Bean Royalty” roles.

“The craft fair starts at 9 a.m. and goes until 2 p.m,” said Heinen. “As for the beans, they serve them at noon after the King and Queen Bean say that they are ready to eat.”

Bean Hole Days sees the Pequot Lakes community not just celebrate the event, but also make the event as a whole possible.

“It’s amazing, we are so fortunate to have all of our local businesses,” explained Heinen. “We’re just fortunate to have all of these things that are in our local community.”

The history, the traditions, the community togetherness, all culminating in one bean-filled celebration that hopefully the community and the surrounding area will enjoy for years to come.

“It’s a wonderful way to get the community together and to see tourists and locals alike just to mingle and enjoy a wonderful Minnesota day here,” said Larson.

Plans for next year’s Bean Hole Days Festival have already been set in motion, with the Pequot Lakes Chamber of Commerce announcing July 16-17 as 2024’s Bean Hole Days.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Justin Othoudt

