Lakeland PBS

Pequot Lakes Celebrates 83rd Annual Bean Hole Days

Chris BurnsJul. 14 2021

A tradition since 1938, Pequot Lakes’ Bean Hole Days offers tourists, locals, and local businesses a chance to bond over Elvis, games, and (of course) beans!

After last year’s uncharacteristic gathering, featuring social distancing, masks, and drive-thru bean pickup, people flooded to the festival this year. Volunteers and participants said the event helps promote individual businesses, but also helps the community come together.

This year’s event was the largest in recent memory, with a volunteer of more than 30 years saying she handed out more than a thousand cups of beans.

By — Chris Burns

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601
