Pequot Lakes Celebrates 83rd Annual Bean Hole Days

A tradition since 1938, Pequot Lakes’ Bean Hole Days offers tourists, locals, and local businesses a chance to bond over Elvis, games, and (of course) beans!

After last year’s uncharacteristic gathering, featuring social distancing, masks, and drive-thru bean pickup, people flooded to the festival this year. Volunteers and participants said the event helps promote individual businesses, but also helps the community come together.

This year’s event was the largest in recent memory, with a volunteer of more than 30 years saying she handed out more than a thousand cups of beans.

