Pequot Lakes’ Calia Chaney Wrapping Up Illustrious Track Career

Calia Chaney has established quite a legacy in track and field at Pequot Lakes.

Since first joining the team in sixth grade, she has shattered records in the 800, 1600, and 3200, and she holds the 5000-meter record in cross country as well. Chaney has dreamed of running ever since she was young, and her devotion towards the sport has only grown with age.

“I definitely have grown to love it a lot more from when I was younger. When I started running, you know, I kind of had the typical response, you know, you don’t love it. You don’t love going to practice every day and having to run miles upon miles. But the older I’ve gotten, the more I have grown to love it a lot.”

And it helps seeing the fruits of your labor early, as she was a member of Pequot Lakes’ Class AA state championship, winning the 4×800 meter relay as a seventh grader.

“I’m short now, but I was very short then. I was much smaller than all of the other kids and thinking, ‘You know what’s going to happen when I grow up? I can really be good at this, you know, I’m pretty good now and I can definitely excel. The more I grow up and learn how to run better and do the better workouts.'”

And to say she’s excelled since would be a gross understatement and her coach Jeff Brever…believes it all starts…with her mentality…

“She’s the state champion in the 800 she’s run at national races. She’s planning ahead for, you know, the next corner or like drafting or whatever the case is in track and cross-country. So her mind’s always you know, looking at the next opportunity to take advantage or to make a move. And that’s really important as you get older.”

Calia’s mentality’s helped propel her to new heights…ever since Coach Brever first starting working with her at 12 years old… Now entering her final stretch of races representing Pequot Lakes track & field…she’s keeping herself focused on achieving her current goal…breaking two minutes and ten seconds in the eight-hundred meter…

“I already know when I’m running at Nationals for sure I’ll be competing in the mile, the 800 and the four by four. So just going out there and honestly just putting everything I have out on that track, just knowing that when I crossed that line, I gave it everything that I possibly could. I think is something that I just really want out of my last few high school races.”

Chaney ran the fourth fastest eight-hundred meter prelim time today at the section eight-two-a meet…rolling in at two minutes and twenty-one seconds…good enough to qualify for Saturday’s final at Rocori.