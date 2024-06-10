Jun 11, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

Pequot Lakes, Brainerd Track & Field Athletes Take Titles at State Finals

On Saturday, the Class AA and AAA track and field championship finals were held at St. Michael-Albertville, and a few more area athletes stood atop the podium to round out three days of excellent competition.

In Class AA, Pequot Lakes’ Calia Chaney finished second in the 1600-meter run, and in the 800-meter run, she took home the state title in 2:15.

Later, Chaney would anchor the Patriots 4×400 relay team to a state title along with Chebly Wothe, Josie Taylor, and Allison Gladen. Their 3:58 time was a new class record.

In the field events, Pequot Lakes again set records, as Amelia Davis threw a class record 41-10.25 in the shot put, also claiming a state title.

And in Class AAA, Brainerd’s Dylan Gross already took home the state title in boys’ shot put last Thursday, but he’d do the same in the discus, throwing a personal best 184-6.

A few area teams were also able to crack the top 10. The Pequot Lakes girls finished fifth overall in Class AA, and in boys’ Class AAA, Brainerd finished in seventh.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

Sports

BSU Football Holds 5th Annual Ken Traxler Memorial Golf Tournament

News

Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Boys Golf Returns To Class A State Championships

News

Area Track & Field Athletes Claim Nine State Titles at Class A State Championships

Sports

Local Athletes Stand Out at State Track & Field Meet, Win State Titles