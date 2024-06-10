Pequot Lakes, Brainerd Track & Field Athletes Take Titles at State Finals

On Saturday, the Class AA and AAA track and field championship finals were held at St. Michael-Albertville, and a few more area athletes stood atop the podium to round out three days of excellent competition.

In Class AA, Pequot Lakes’ Calia Chaney finished second in the 1600-meter run, and in the 800-meter run, she took home the state title in 2:15.

Later, Chaney would anchor the Patriots 4×400 relay team to a state title along with Chebly Wothe, Josie Taylor, and Allison Gladen. Their 3:58 time was a new class record.

In the field events, Pequot Lakes again set records, as Amelia Davis threw a class record 41-10.25 in the shot put, also claiming a state title.

And in Class AAA, Brainerd’s Dylan Gross already took home the state title in boys’ shot put last Thursday, but he’d do the same in the discus, throwing a personal best 184-6.

A few area teams were also able to crack the top 10. The Pequot Lakes girls finished fifth overall in Class AA, and in boys’ Class AAA, Brainerd finished in seventh.