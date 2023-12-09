Lakeland PBS

Pequot Lakes Boys’ Basketball Takes Win Over Grand Rapids on the Road

Lakeland News — Dec. 9 2023

The match-up between Grand Rapids and Pequot Lakes in boys’ basketball has become an early season staple as of late. The teams have traded blows in recent years, alternating wins since 2017 where the home team has come out on top each time.

The Patriots beat the Thunderhawks last season 67-35 but on Friday, Grand Rapids was hosting Pequot Lakes. Both teams entered the contest with a 1-1 record.

The Thunderhawks were trailing in the first half and would surge in the second, but the Patriots were be too much to handle and came out with a 52-46 win.

