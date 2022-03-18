Lakeland PBS

Pequot Lakes Boys Basketball Beats Top-Seeded Esko for Section 7AA Title

Lakeland News — Mar. 18 2022

Originally aired March 17, 2022 on Lakeland News

– – – – – – – – –

Watch more local & breaking news for north-central MN: https://lptv.org/lakeland-news/
Like & subscribe to our YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/LakelandPBSofficial

Follow us on social media:
-Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LakelandNews/
-Twitter (news): https://twitter.com/LakelandNewsPBS
-Twitter (sports): https://twitter.com/LPTVSports

Support Lakeland News: https://lptv.org/support/
Submit local news and media: https://lptv.org/submit-media/
Sign up for PBS Passport: https://lptv.org/passport/

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Brainerd Boys Basketball Falls to Moorhead in Section 8AAAA Championship Heartbreaker

Deer River Boys Basketball Comes Back to Beat North Woods in 7A Semifinals

Pequot Lakes Boys Basketball Bests Moose Lake-Willow River in 7AA Semis

Crosby-Ironton Boys Basketball Falls to Esko in Section 7AA Semifinals

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.