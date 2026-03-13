Pequot Lakes Boys’ B-Ball Defeats Pierz for 5th Straight Section Title

In the Section 7AA boys’ basketball championship, it was a classic case of “been there, done that” versus making program history.

Top seed Pequot Lakes was playing in their fifth straight section title game and had won the last four in a row. Conversely, Pierz is a section finalist for the first time since 2020, but because that game was canceled due to COVID, they hadn’t actually played in a section final since 1997—and they had never won one.

The Patriots and Pioneers met at Crosby-Ironton High School on Friday with a state tournament berth on the line. Pierz got out to a good start in the first half, but Pequot Lakes found their groove and were getting offense from everywhere, eventually rolling to their fifth consecutive section title in a 73-35 win.

Patriot senior guard Blake Spiczka led all scoring with 19 points. Pequot Lakes set the tone on the defensive end, helping fuel their emphatic victory.

“We just do what we do all year,” said junior guard Tollef Birkeland on how they won. “Just … play together, talk a lot, and we just came into it knowing we want to win the next four minutes, so we just took it possession by possession. I think it just comes with all the camaraderie we have and how we play together.”

“I’ve been lucky enough to go four years in a row in my … high school career, so not a lot of people can say that, if ever,” reflected Spiczka. “It’s a different feeling, I think, when you’re a senior. You know, it’s your last one. Going into the playoffs, you never know when the last one’s going to come. Grateful that it’s going to come at the state tournament. This one’s definitely special, having it be your last.”

The Patriots are hoping the fifth time is the charm at the state tournament. In their past four trips there they’ve been unable to win that first game in the quarterfinals, but they have taken home two consolation trophies.