Pequot Lakes’ Bean Hole Days Moving to Thursday-Friday Schedule Next Year

The Pequot Lakes Chamber of Commerce has announced that the areas famous Bean Hole Days is moving to a new schedule next year. Instead of being a Wednesday-Thursday event, it will now be pushed back a day and be held Thursday and Friday.

The Bean Hole Days site will also be laid out a bit differently next year, with the bean pit moved to just northeast of the Chamber building; no other major changes are being made to the event. There will still be a king and queen of Bean Hole Days, and Elvis will perform as in past years.

The Chamber made the shift in dates to make the event more travel-friendly and with the hope of continuing to grow one of the area’s biggest attractions.

“Moving it back from a Wednesday to a Friday is actually going to bring a lot more people out there because people have more availability on Fridays,” explained Nichole Heinen, director of the Pequot Lakes Chamber. “A lot of times people are coming up and traveling to visit the area earlier in the summer, so they come up on a Thursday or Friday versus a Wednesday. So, hopefully we’ll get some more traffic in that way as well.”

She continued, “If you haven’t been to Bean Hole Days, come and check it out. It’s really fun. We have a lot of kids’ activities as well. It’s just a lot of fun for all ages.”

In 2027, Bean Hole Days will be held Thursday, July 22 and Friday, July 23.