Pequot Lakes Basketball Standout Goes Division I

Anthony Scott
Nov. 14 2018
Deciding where to go to college can be a high school senior’s most stressful decision, but today many student athletes across the state signed their letters of intent.

In Pequot Lakes, basketball forward Olivia Lane, made her decision to spend the next four years at the University of North Dakota. Lane averaged a double-double in her junior campaign, netting 22.1 points per game while grabbing over 13 rebounds. She joined the 1,000-rebound club last season, and hopes to break the career record for points at Pequot Lakes later this season.

“I’m really excited to go play for Coach Brew[ster] and the coaching staff, they’re just really great,” Lane said. “I think over the years being on AAU teams, the Central Lakes Thunder and the North Tartans, that helped me work on my weaknesses and improve a lot. So, I’m very thankful for the support I got through the community.

There will be plenty of opportunity for Lane when she joins the Fighting Hawks, as North Dakota plans to graduate six seniors from this year’s basketball team.

