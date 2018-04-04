Pequot Lakes Answers Call For Blood Donations

In Minnesota, 21 blood drives were canceled or shortened in March because of bad weather, causing a shortage of blood for the Red Cross.

Pequot Lakes held a blood drive today as members of the community gave back by giving their pint.

“Pequot Lakes has been doing blood drives for quite some time now, and it’s always the Pequot Lakes Student Council that’s in charge of setting it up and finding a location,” says Rylie Young, who organized the event.

Winter weather that hit the entire country canceled numerous blood drives, making now an important time to donate.

“The other thing we have to look at too, is that the winter months are flu season, and the flu has taken quite a hit this year,” says Kathy Frenzwa, the blood drive’s team supervisor. “That also doesn’t help our supply get caught up.”

Over 50 people gave blood today in Pequot Lakes, as a steady flow of people filled the Trailside Center throughout the day. Not only is it a good cause, it also can provide for some healthy competition.

“We race to see who’s the fastest at donating blood,” says Jenna and Lisa Urseth, who donated blood today.

People gave blood for numerous reasons, whether they just feel it was the right thing to do, or they have a personal reason to donate.

“I like to give blood because it helps a lot of people,” says Denise Simpson, who donated today. “It really hits home for me. My father has leukemia and is getting blood transfusions quite often. I like to replenish that system of blood for other people because it benefits my dad quite a bit.”

The Red Cross appreciates any donation and encourages people to give blood whenever they can. You can find a blood drive near you at https://www.redcrossblood.org/