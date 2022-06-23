Peoples Church in Bemidji to Hold Pride Celebration & Vaccine Clinic

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Peoples Church in Bemidji will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic along with a Pride celebration this Friday, June 24th.

The event will run from noon to 4 PM, where Beltrami County Public Health will be administering the Moderna vaccine to adults. With the help of the Northwest Minnesota Foundation, People Church will be able to offer a $50 incentive to everyone receiving a vaccine. There will also be food and door prizes to celebrate LGBTQ and Two Spirit members of the community.

A clinic was also held recently on May 27th, where 73 vaccines were administered by Beltrami County Public Health staff, volunteer nurses, and doctors.

