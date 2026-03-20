Peoples Church in Bemidji Holds Open House To Showcase Renovations

Peoples Church in Bemidji has been providing meals, shelter, and worship services for community members in need for nearly 30 years, and the organization has spent the past three months settling into its newly renovated building.

From serving free breakfast seven days a week to having 24 overnight shelter beds and a new activity center and dining area, Peoples Church serves many purposes to those in need in the Bemidji area and has now re-opened after more than $800,000 worth of renovations.

“There are people that don’t have housing in this area and don’t even have housing options,” said Peoples Church Shelter Director Julia Plum. “There’s just not enough housing, and a lot of us are really close to being in that situation ourselves.”

“We really focus on seeing people as a whole person,” explained Peoples Church Executive Director and Pastor Birgitte Simpson. “So, the dignity aspect of being a human being, not just the things that you need, not just service providers [to] give you stuff and step away. How do we build relationships and see what your vision for your life is?”

The shelter received a grant for more than $750,000 from the state, and fundraising through matching grants brought in another $75,000. Construction took place from May through December of 2025.

“I used to say that we were held together with spit and duct tape and prayer, and now we have actual building materials that function,” said Simpson. “So we were able to insulate the walls, put new sheetrock up. We were able to increase our number of restrooms and showers. We were able to build an addition that meant that we didn’t have to have multipurpose space.”

“They walk in, it feels clean, all the bedding’s clean and they feel welcome, like they’ve come home and they’re welcome to be here,” Plum stated.

One of the biggest changes that came to Peoples Church because of all the new grants was the addition of bed frames for all of their mattresses, which had previously just stayed on the floor.

“The number of people who have walked into this space and seen the beds and have started to cry is amazing,” added Simpson. “Their hearts are warmed by seeing the space the way that it is. The lives of our people have been drastically bettered by just the simple things that we’ve done. It makes a huge difference in people’s lives to be able to have something that reflects the person that they believe themselves to be and want to be instead of being treated as less than or outside of society.”

The new Community Room opens up from 5:00–10:30 in the evenings for beading classes, recovery groups, writing sessions, and other sessions, depending on the day of the week. These activities have all been made possible because of the expansion.