Peoples Church Hosts Pride Celebration & Vaccine Clinic

Hanky HazeltonJun. 23 2022

The Peoples Church held a clinic on 5/27/22, which they administered 73 vaccines by Beltrami County Public Health staff, volunteer nurses, and doctors.

They will be hosting another Covid-19 Vaccine Clinic and Pride Celebration On June 24, 2022 from 12:00-4:00 p.m. Beltrami County Public Health will be administering Moderna vaccine to adults.

There will be door prizes and food to celebrate the LGBTQ community members.

With the help of Northwest MN Foundation, Peoples Church was able to offer $50 incentive to everyone receiving a vaccine.

