Peoples Church Hosts Pride Celebration & Vaccine Clinic

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Peoples Church held a clinic on 5/27/22, which they administered 73 vaccines by Beltrami County Public Health staff, volunteer nurses, and doctors.

They will be hosting another Covid-19 Vaccine Clinic and Pride Celebration On June 24, 2022 from 12:00-4:00 p.m. Beltrami County Public Health will be administering Moderna vaccine to adults.

There will be door prizes and food to celebrate the LGBTQ community members.

With the help of Northwest MN Foundation, Peoples Church was able to offer $50 incentive to everyone receiving a vaccine.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today