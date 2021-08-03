Victims who died in Wadena House Fire Identified

Click to print (Opens in new window)

UPDATE: The people who died in a house fire in Wadena Township on Sunday, August 1, have been identified.

Michael Black, 46, and Paula Black, 42, were both of rural Wadena. The juvenile that was transported to Tri-County Healthcare for treatment of his injuries and was released a short time later is thirteen years old.

Original story:

Two people are dead and a juvenile was injured in an overnight fire in Wadena Township.

According to the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office, crews arrived at a house in Section 32 of Wadena Township after receiving the report around 3:50 AM on Sunday.

Upon arrival, a juvenile was located outside the residence with minor burns. Firefighters entered the residence and located two adults inside the house. Lifesaving measures were performed, but they were unsuccessful and the two adults were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release.

The juvenile was transported to Tri-County Healthcare for treatment of his injuries and was released a short time later.

The scene is still under investigation by the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office. Names of the victims are being withheld pending proper notification to family.

