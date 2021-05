Click to print (Opens in new window)

Now a year later after the death of George Floyd, those in Bemidji came together to let Floyd’s family know that they stand with them and are still calling for police reform around the nation.

Although a year has passed, some people in Bemidji say a lot more work still needs to be done.

