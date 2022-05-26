Lakeland PBS

People Gather in Bemidji on Two-Year Anniversary of George Floyd’s Death

Lakeland News — May. 25 2022

People gathered in Bemidji on Wednesday to pray in remembrance of George Floyd two years after his death.

May 25, 2020 was the day Floyd died in Minneapolis after Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, knelt on his neck for 9 minutes and 29 seconds. On the two-year anniversary after Floyd’s death, the group Project for Change organized an event at the Paul and Babe statues in Paul Bunyan Park.

There was also a candlelight vigil Wednesday in Minneapolis at the intersection where Floyd died as well as a vigil and rally at the Governor’s residence in St. Paul.

By — Lakeland News

