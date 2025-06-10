‘Penny Wars’ at Bemidji Middle School Raises $2,000 for Local Animal Shelter

Every year, the Bemidji Middle School Honor Society holds a fundraiser for an organization of their choosing, and this year they broke their own school record by raising $2,000 for Great River Rescue in Bemidji.

More than 1,050 students were invited to partake in the Penny Wars to raise money for the local animal shelter. The middle school has been holding fundraisers for many years to teach kids the importance of community from a young age, and this year, the sixth graders raised the most.

“The winning pod got to shave Mr. McMartin, the assistant principal’s head,” said Bemidji Middle School Principal Drew Hildenbrand. “[The] final dollar amount was a titch over $2,000. When we started talking numbers above $1,000, they got very excited. They have such a great organization. It was awesome.”

About how students brought in donations, Hildenbrand added, “They brought in, like, buckets. They brought in, you know, [a] Glad bag full of nickels or dimes or they brought in dollar bills because that fight against it, so these guys were awesome. They were wonderful.”

Along with the reward of shaving their principal’s head, students had an ice cream party and really celebrated the accomplishment of the fundraiser. Then, the National Honor Society presented the $2,000 check to Great River Rescue.

“When [they] contacted me to let me know that the students had raised $2,000, we were shocked at such an incredible feat that they’ve accomplished,” said Great River Rescue Executive Director Marina Lovell. “We are so grateful to all of the students and to the teachers who support that kind of endeavor.”

Great River Rescue, a non-profit animal shelter, said that all donated funds—whether they’re used for food, medicine, or other needs—are going directly towards caring for the shelter’s cats and dogs.