Aug 14, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

Pemberton, Barrett Take Oaths of Office at Red Lake Nation Ceremony

Allen Pemberton Thomas Barrett Red Lake Swearing In Resize

Allen D. Pemberton and Thomas Barrett were sworn in at the Red Lake Tribal Council’s regular meeting on August 13th following last month’s runoff election. (Credit: Red Lake Tribal Council)

While Minnesota’s primary election was yesterday, some tribal elections are already in the books, and Red Lake Nation’s runoff election swearing-in ceremony was held Tuesday at the regular Tribal Council meeting.

Allen D. Pemberton, who was re-elected Redby Representative, was sworn in and recited his seventh oath of office, while Thomas Barrett, the newly elected Little Rock Representative, was sworn in for his first term.

