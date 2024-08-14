Aug 14, 2024 | By: Lakeland News
Pemberton, Barrett Take Oaths of Office at Red Lake Nation Ceremony
While Minnesota’s primary election was yesterday, some tribal elections are already in the books, and Red Lake Nation’s runoff election swearing-in ceremony was held Tuesday at the regular Tribal Council meeting.
Allen D. Pemberton, who was re-elected Redby Representative, was sworn in and recited his seventh oath of office, while Thomas Barrett, the newly elected Little Rock Representative, was sworn in for his first term.