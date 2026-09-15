Sep 14, 2026 | By: Charlie Yaeger

Peer Voted CCHA Preseason Player of the Year, BSU Men’s Hockey Picked To Finish 5th in Conference

The CCHA dropped their preseason polls and awards on Monday, and Bemidji State senior captain Oliver Peer not only made the 2026-27 All-CCHA Preseason Team but was voted as the conference’s Preseason Player of the Year by both the media and the coaches.

The top-line center had 20 goals and 16 assists last year in his first season with the Beavers after transferring from the University of New Brunswick in the off-season.

In the CCHA Preseason Coaches’ Poll, Bemidji State was picked to finish fifth. They were also voted fifth in the media poll. Both polls also had Michigan Tech finishing atop the conference.

CCHA Preseason Coaches’ Poll

  1. Michigan Tech65 (4 first-place votes)
  2. Bowling Green62 (2)
  3. Minnesota State59 (2)
  4. Augustana57
  5. Bemidji State46
  6. Lake Superior State41
  7. Ferris State33
  8. Northern Michigan29

CCHA Preseason Media Poll

  1. Michigan Tech – 116 (4 first-place votes)
  2. Minnesota State – 113 (6)
  3. Augustana – 107 (2)
  4. Bowling Green – 101 (1)
  5. Bemidji State – 76
  6. Lake Superior State – 64
  7. Ferris State – 56
  8. Northern Michigan – 45

The BSU men’s hockey season begins on Friday, Oct. 3 at home versus rival St. Cloud State.

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