Peer, Thornton, Roelofs All Named Captains for BSU Men’s Hockey 2026-27 Season

BSU men’s hockey is doing something a little different this year with their leadership group.

The team announced that forward Oliver Peer and defensemen Luke Roelofs and Hudson Thornton will all serve as captains for the Beavers next year, marking the first time since the 2021-22 season that three players will wear the “C” on their chest.

Peer, the lone senior captain, transferred in last season from the University of New Brunswick and immediately made an impact, becoming the team’s leader in points with 36 and goals with 20.

Thornton, who also transferred in last season, was one of seven Beavers to skate in all 36 games this past season, leading Bemidji State defenders in points with 18 and tied for a team leading 13 power play points.

Roelofs has the most collegiate games of the group for the Green and White under his belt with 52 across his freshman and sophomore seasons.

The 2007-08 season was the only other time since the program went D1 that they had three captains, which includes current associate head coach Travis Winter. No players will serve as alternate captains in 2026-27.