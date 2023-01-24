Lakeland PBS

Pedestrian Struck, Killed by Train Near Detroit Lakes

Lakeland News — Jan. 23 2023

A person died today after reportedly being hit by a train near Detroit Lakes.

The Becker County Sheriff’s Office says witnesses reported a pedestrian was struck by a Burlington Northern Sante Fe train around 1:30 a.m. Monday. The incident happened west of the intersection of 230th Ave. between the cities of Detroit Lakes and Audubon.

When emergency responders arrived, they found the pedestrian dead. No name is being released until positive identification is confirmed by authorities.

