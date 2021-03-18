Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle While Walking Near Upsala

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A pedestrian was sent to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle near Upsala on Wednesday. The incident happened on 70th Street in Swanville Township at approximately 3:47 AM on March 17.

According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, 30-year-old Cody Stumpf of Little Falls was traveling west on 70th Street when he came upon 26-year-old Kelsie Olson of Swanville walking in the middle of the roadway. Stumpf’s vehicle struck Olson and she was thrown into the ditch.

Olson was transported to St. Cloud Hospital by Mayo Clinic Ambulance with unknown injuries.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today