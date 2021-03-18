Lakeland PBS

Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle While Walking Near Upsala

Nick UrsiniMar. 18 2021

A pedestrian was sent to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle near Upsala on Wednesday. The incident happened on 70th Street in Swanville Township at approximately 3:47 AM on March 17.

According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, 30-year-old Cody Stumpf of Little Falls was traveling west on 70th Street when he came upon 26-year-old Kelsie Olson of Swanville walking in the middle of the roadway. Stumpf’s vehicle struck Olson and she was thrown into the ditch.

Olson was transported to St. Cloud Hospital by Mayo Clinic Ambulance with unknown injuries.

Lakeland News is member supported content.

Nick Ursini

By — Nick Ursini

