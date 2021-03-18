Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle While Walking in Upsala
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on 70th street at approximately 3:47 AM on March 17th according to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, 30-year-old Cody Stumpf of Little Falls was traveling west on 70th Street when he came upon 26-year-old Kelsie Olson of Swanville walking in
the middle of the roadway. Stumpf’s vehicle struck Olson and she was thrown into the ditch.
According to the release, Olson was transported to St. Cloud Hospital by Mayo Clinic Ambulance with unknown injuries.
