Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle in Hubbard County

Ryan BowlerJul. 19 2022

A pedestrian was recently struck a vehicle west of Park Rapids in Henrietta Township.

On July 7th at around 9:30 PM, 18-year-old Isabelle Croskrey of Park Rapids was hit by a vehicle while walking, according to the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office. Croskrey reported that she was walking along the shoulder of 170th Street with her sister when a red Ford Ranger came from behind them. The vehicle struck her from behind, injuring her hand and a foot. The vehicle then accelerated and sped away.

Croskrey was transported to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Park Rapids by private vehicle while deputies began looking for the suspect vehicle.

Deputies found broken parts of the vehicle at the scene. Officers soon located a red Ford Ranger in the area with a broken passenger side mirror. A traffic stop was made, and the driver was identified as 54-year-old Robert Mackay, Jr. of Park Rapids.

Mackay showed signs of impairment and admitted to seeing people walking along the road and drinking “a lot”. He submitted to a preliminary breath test which showed an alcohol concentration of .16. He was placed under arrest for DUI.

A search of the vehicle resulted in a marijuana smoking device being found. A search warrant was obtained for a sample of Mackay’s blood. The sample was sent to the MN BCA for analysis and the results are pending, according to the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office.

