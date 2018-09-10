Pedestrian Struck By Train

A man remains in the hospital after being struck by a train in Bemidji Saturday afternoon.

Shortly after 2:00 P.M. the Bemidji Police Department responded to a report of a pedestrian that was struck by a train at the railroad crossing at Lake Irving Access Loop off of Paul Bunyan Drive South.

Officers discovered a 59 year old male who had been struck by a train and sustained serious injuries. The male was treated on scene before being transported to the Bemidji Sanford Medical Center by the Bemidji Ambulance Service.

The Bemidji Police Department was assisted on scene by the Bemidji Fire Department, Bemidji Ambulance Service and the Minnesota State Patrol.

The accident remains under investigation.