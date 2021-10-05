Pedestrian Struck by Semi in Downtown Crookston

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A ten-year old girl from Crookston was struck by a semi-early Monday evening in downtown Crookston.

According to the Crookston Police Department, the call came in at 5:30 PM on Monday that a pedestrian had been struck by a semi at the intersection of Broadway and Robert Street.

According to the release, the preliminary investigation indicates the victim was on the northeast corner sidewalk when she was struck by the rear wheels of the semi-trailer as the semi was making a right-hand turn from East Robert Street onto North Broadway to travel north.

The victim and her bicycle became entangled in the semi-trailer wheel. The semi came to a stop approximately a block and a half north of Robert Street. She was transported to RiverView Health and later air-lifted to a Fargo hospital.

According to the release, alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the incident.

