Pedestrian Struck And Killed on Highway 2

A Shevlin woman is dead after walking into traffic along U.S. Highway 2.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 7:46p.m. Jason Troy Schuett was driving a 2003 Chevy Impala westbound on U.S. Highway 2 in Shevlin when Ada Louisse Hvezda walked out into the traffic lanes and was struck.

Hvezda was taken to the Bagley Sanford Hospital but died from her injuries. The state patrol says it is unknown if Hvezda was under the influence of alcohol.

Schuett, was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash and was not injured.