Pedestrian Seriously Injured Near Grand Rapids After Being Hit by SUV

An SUV struck a pedestrian near Grand Rapids on Sunday night, resulting in life-threatening injuries for the pedestrian.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the collision occurred in La Prairie on Highway 2 at Fraser Street. 41-year-old Maurice Mobley was in the center turn lane when he was hit by the vehicle driven by 33-year-old Lacey Bamberg of Mandan, ND.

Mobley suffered life-threatening injuries. Bamberg suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and a five-year-old passenger in Bamberg’s care was not injured.

The State Patrol says alcohol was not involved in the crash, and both people in the SUV were wearing seat belts.