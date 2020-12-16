Pedestrian Killed After Being Struck By Vehicle Near Motley
A collision near Motley last night claimed the life of a 29-year-old woman who was walking on Highway 64.
The crash happened around 5 PM when a vehicle driven by 69-year-old Leland Baldwin of Ramsey, MN struck Alexa Hokeness. Hokeness, who is from Lakeville, suffered fatal injuries.
The State Patrol says alcohol was not involved, and the road was dry at the time of the collision.
