Lakeland PBS

Breaking News
Water Main Break in Bemidji on Highway 197/Park Ave. NW

Pedestrian Killed After Being Struck By Vehicle Near Motley

Lakeland News — Dec. 15 2020

A collision near Motley last night claimed the life of a 29-year-old woman who was walking on Highway 64.

The crash happened around 5 PM when a vehicle driven by 69-year-old Leland Baldwin of Ramsey, MN struck Alexa Hokeness. Hokeness, who is from Lakeville, suffered fatal injuries.

The State Patrol says alcohol was not involved, and the road was dry at the time of the collision.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Brainerd Man Pleads Guilty for Role in Minneapolis 3rd Precinct Fire

14-Year-Old Dead After Apparent Attack By Family Dog in Otter Tail County

Mark Fodness: A Great Coach, Teacher, and Friend to All

Little Falls Man Dies in One-Vehicle Crash

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.