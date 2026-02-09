Pedestrian Hit by Vehicle in Staples Remains Hospitalized

We have an update on the pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle in Staples on Jan. 26.

28-year-old Tyler Schreck remains hospitalized and has already undergone two brain surgeries. That’s according to Schreck’s uncle Lyle Schreck, who reached out to Lakeland News with an update. He says Tyler suffered a broken clavicle, broken ribs, and a broken wrist in addition to numerous other fractures.

Lyle Schreck added that toxicology reports showed Tyler had marijuana and alcohol in his system at the time of the collision, but the alcohol level of .07 was lower than the legal threshold for drivers, which is .08. He said Tyler is not responsive at this point, but a message on his CaringBridge page today noted that Tyler did open his right eye on Monday morning and a CT scan was negative for any brain bleeds.

A benefit for Tyler will be held at The Boxcar bar and restaurant in Staples on Saturday, Feb. 21. It will begin at 3 p.m. with a silent auction, a free-will donation chili feed, and a bake sale.

A GoFundMe campaign has also been set up for Tyler Schreck and can be found here.