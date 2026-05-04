Pedestrian Hit by Vehicle in Brainerd Dies

Brainerd police officials are investigating a crash between a motor vehicle and a pedestrian that killed a person last Friday night.

The crash happened near the intersection of South 10th Street and Industrial Park Road around 10 p.m. that night.

According to the press release, the pedestrian who was hit and died has been identified as 48-year-old Michael John Alger of Baxter. The vehicle involved was driven by 18-year-old Ashtin Brotherton of Brainerd.

Brainerd police officials say the crash remains under investigation and anyone with information regarding it should contact the Brainerd Police Department at 218-829-2805.