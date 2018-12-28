Pedestrian Dies After Being Hit By Pickup Truck

A pedestrian has died after being hit by a pickup truck on the evening of Thursday, December 27.

The incident occurred at approximately 8:38 p.m. at the 24000 block of County Road 19 in Crow Wing County during a winter storm when road conditions and visibility were very poor.

According to the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, a pickup truck with a plow struck a pedestrian that was in the roadway. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was identified as 51-year-old Michael Paul Donnay of Merrifield. He was transported to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The driver of the pickup, 24-year-old James Ronald Wood of Merrifield, was not injured.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Minnesota State Patrol, the Breezy Point and Crosslake Police Departments, the Mission Fire Department, ad North Ambulance.