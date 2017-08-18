PBS Previews: The Vietnam War
Monday, September 4 at 9pm
This program takes a look at creation of the upcoming series from Ken Burns and Lynn Novick: THE VIETNAM WAR. Featuring interviews with the filmmakers, behind-the-scenes footage, and exclusive clips from the series, this program will give viewers an advance look at this Fall’s most anticipated film.
