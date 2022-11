Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Tuesday, November 8 at 7pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

See With the control of the House and Senate hanging in the balance, PBS NewsHour’s Judy Woodruff leads live coverage of the results as they come in.