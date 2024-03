Click to print (Opens in new window)

Thursday, March 7th at 8:00pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

PBS NEWSHOUR will offer live coverage of President Biden’s State of the Union address, followed by the Republican response, and reporting analysis by the NEWSHOUR team.

Special coverage with co-anchors Amna Nawaz and Geoff Bennett will include reporting from Capitol Hill correspondent Lisa Desjardins and White House correspondent Laura Barrón-López.