July 8 at 9pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Come along with PBS NewsHour as we explore today’s China and its relationship with the United States. With more than 70 interviews in 8 Chinese cities and across 7 countries—plus exclusive digital coverage—we’ll explore the hidden social, economic and political forces at play in the emerging superpower.