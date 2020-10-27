Lakeland PBS

PBS Newshour & Lakeland News election night coverage

November 3 at 5 pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Recently Added

Lakeland Currents - "Get Out the Vote" A Conversation with the League of Women Voters

Posted on Oct. 23 2020

Lakeland Currents - Polling Preparedness

Posted on Oct. 16 2020

Debate Night 2020 - MN House District 10A - Josh Heintzeman (R), Dale Menk (DFL)

Posted on Oct. 9 2020

Debate Night 2020 - MN Senate District 10 - Carrie Ruud (R), Steve Samuelson (DFL)

Posted on Oct. 9 2020

Debate Night 2020 - MN House District 10B - Gaylene Spolarich (DFL), Dale K. Lueck (R)

Posted on Oct. 9 2020

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

