August 17 at 7 pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

PBS NewsHour will combine forces with NPR News to co-produce and broadcast joint, live, prime time coverage of the 2020 Democratic National Convention August 17 – 20 in Milwaukee and the 2020 Republican National Convention August 24 – 27 in Charlotte.