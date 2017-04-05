Payless Closing Hundreds Of Stores Including In Minnesota

Payless ShoeSource will close 400 of its stores nationwide after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

On Tuesday the company announced the closings due to a reorganization plan and four stores in Minnesota will close its doors and those are:

8621 East Point Douglas Road in Cottage Grove.

Easten Shopping Center in Moorhead.

Medford Outlet Center in Medford.

Elk Park Center in Elk River.

According to its website, Payless plans to use the Chapter 11 process to implement a comprehensive path forward to meaningfully enhance our growth profile and profitability, positioning us to continue to thrive as a sustainable business in the face of the retail industry’s radical, unprecedented transformation.

Payless employs 22,0000 associates worldwide.