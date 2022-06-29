Paws+Claws Rescue & Resort in Hackensack Celebrates 5-Year Anniversary

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

For the past five years, Paws+Claws Rescue & Resort has made it their mission to save animal lives, educate youth, and complete families. On Saturday, they celebrated their anniversary and continued their commitment to ensuring the health of all kids.

Saturday was a celebration of co-founders Jack and Betty Thomas and their vision of opening Paws+Claws five years ago. As Jack and Betty had no children, they wanted to leave behind a legacy the community would be proud of. They took it upon themselves to invest in the lives of animals.

At the time, Cass County was the only Minnesota county without an animal shelter, and that led them to start their own. The Thomases spent several years working on what it would take to run a successful animal shelter and how it would be funded.

The non-profit depends on support from local community organizations and donors. Some of the donations they receive include kitten and dog food, blankets, towels, pet supplies, and a variety of different household items. Their 134,000 square foot facility also provides shelter, boarding, grooming, and more for pets.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today