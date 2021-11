Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Tuesday, November 30 at 8:30pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Enjoy the music of the Mediterranean guitarist and special guests in a concert from the Greek island of breathtaking sunsets and panoramic views.