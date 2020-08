Click to print (Opens in new window)

August 22 at 9pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Celebrate the legendary artist as he performs a retrospective mix of favorites before an enormous crowd in Central Park in 1991. Joining Simon onstage are a 17-piece band, South African and Brazilian musicians, Chevy Chase and a Bahian drum ensemble.