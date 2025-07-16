Skip to content
Watch Live
Lakeland PBS
Passport
Donate
News
Donate
Lakeland News
Jul 16, 2025 | By: Matthew Freeman
Paul Bunyan’s Smartphone ‘Found,’ on Display at Bemidji Tourist Info Center
Share on Facebook
Share on X
Share on Pinterest
Share on Reddit
Share on Email
Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.
Donate Today!
Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS
Related News
Crime
Man Charged with Killing Minnesota Lawmaker Plans to Plead Not Guilty
Sports
Bemidji Centaurs Split Doubleheader with Moorhead in Legion Baseball
Sports
BSU Men’s Golf Coach Miller Resigns After 16 Years, Accepts Head Job at NDSU
Sports
Completed Renovations to Cragun’s Legacy Courses Unveiled
Scroll To Top