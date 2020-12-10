Paul Bunyan’s Christmas Tree Lights Up Bemidji

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Paul Bunyan’s Christmas Tree is the centerpiece of Bemidji’s First City of Lights display. The view from inside the tree is nothing short of magical, as the over-30,000 lights shine in sequence.

It was three years ago that the Bemidji Jaycees First City of Lights display revealed Paul Bunyan’s Christmas Tree. It differs from other parts of the display because of its animated quality.

The light show lasts about 20 minutes, and every half hour you can catch the multicolored display. Watching the tree also lends itself to social distancing, with different ways to enjoy the spectacle, including listening along with Christmas music on the radio from inside your vehicle.

The tree is a community effort that has many local sponsors, but for Paul Bunyan Communications, the connection felt personal.

The lights come on each night at about 4:30, but First City of Lights Chairman Josh Peterson says the best time to come is after 5:30. The tree is planned to stay up until mid-February, weather depending.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today