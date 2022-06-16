Paul Bunyan Vintage Auto Club Celebrates 50 Years

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Members of the Paul Bunyan Vintage Auto Club gathered in the Lueken’s Village Foods South parking lot in Bemidji on Saturday to celebrate 50 years as a club. The event saw a wide range of cars parked and on display, and even more spectators came to appreciate the work put into preserving these pieces of the past.

50 years ago, three men shared a common interest, vintage automobiles. This small group grew into a club that celebrated the 50-year milestone this past Saturday.

One part of collecting vintage cars that can be time consuming is the maintenance. Whether its restoring a coat of paint or keep it sheltered from the notorious Minnesota winters, these cars may spend more time inside a garage than out on the roads.

However, that hard work and plenty of events are what kept the Paul Bunyan Vintage Auto Club alive for 50 years. Members are hoping to continue the legacy of the club not only as friends, but family.

The Paul Bunyan Vintage Auto Club is celebrating their 50th year all summer with special events. The next cruise-in is scheduled for July 9th from 5-8 PM. More information can be found on their Facebook page.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today