DONATE

Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Paul Bunyan State Trail Bridge To Temporarily Close

Josh Peterson
Jan. 23 2018
Leave a Comment

Those who enjoy Bemidji’s trail system may have to find an alternate route on the east side of Lake Bemidji this summer.

According to a release from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, the Paul Bunyan State Trail bridge over the Mississippi River east of Lake Bemidji is scheduled to be closed for repairs July 9 through the end of August.

The Parks and Trails Division of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will replace the deck, railings and certain substructure elements on the bridge.

“Although the bridge remains structurally sound for recreational use, the current 2,000-pound weight limit prevents access to this section of the Paul Bunyan State Trail by emergency and trail maintenance equipment,” said Dave Schotzko, area supervisor for the Parks and Trails Division in Bemidji. “The project will avoid conflicts with the 2018 Loop the Lake and Blue Ox Marathon, and will be completed during the 2018 construction season.”

While repairs are made, the trail will be closed at the bridge, and there is not a safe option for an alternate route.

The 115-mile Paul Bunyan State Trail extends all the way from Crow Wing State Park to Lake Bemidji State Park, north of Bemidji. It is the longest of Minnesota’s state trails and the longest continuously paved rail-trail in the country.

Funding for this project is from the Parks and Trails Fund, created after voters approved the Clean Water, Land and Legacy Amendment in November 2008. The Parks and Trails Fund receives 14.25 percent of the three-eighths percent sales tax revenue that may only be spent to support parks and trails of regional or statewide significance.

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
jpeterson@lptv.org

Related Posts

2018 Bridal Expo Helps More Than 100 Couples Plan Their Big Day

Organizers Hope To Bring Power To The Polls With 2018 Bemidji Women’s March

Bemidji March For Life Brings Awareness To Options Outside Of Abortion

Bemidji School Board Appoints Shawn Whiting To Vacant Position

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Sarah Winkelmann
Sarah Winkelmann said

Here is the link; risinghopefoundation.org/donate/ and it is now at the end of t... Read More

Kristin Wallin said

Can you include a link to Rising Hope Foundation to make it easy for people to d... Read More

Anne Nichols said

Visit Mbeki Herbal Clinic website ww w. mbekiherbalclinic. com. This treatment i... Read More

Anne Nichols said

I was diagnosed with ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) 15 months ago. At that... Read More

Latest Story

Olmstead Plan Listening Session Comes To Brainerd

The Olmstead Plan took center stage on Monday night at Essentia Health in Brainerd during a listening session about possible amendments to the
Posted on Jan. 23 2018

Latest Stories

Olmstead Plan Listening Session Comes To Brainerd

Posted on Jan. 23 2018

2018 Bridal Expo Helps More Than 100 Couples Plan Their Big Day

Posted on Jan. 23 2018

Paul Hofmann Named CLC Outstanding Educator

Posted on Jan. 23 2018

Crow Wing County Continues Discussion of Mental Health Costs

Posted on Jan. 23 2018

Two Injured In Cass County Crash

Posted on Jan. 23 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.