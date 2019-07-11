Paul Bunyan Playhouse Presents: Little Shop Of Horrors

It’s the classic spooky little tale about a man and his relationship with this plant, but there’s something strange about this Venus flytrap.

“The catch is that he has to keep feeding it more and more blood for it to thrive, and so that becomes a problem and it creates some good comedy on stage,” says Cam Pederson, who plays Seymour Krelborn in the musical.

“Little Shop of Horrors” follows Seymour and his time on a flower shop on skid row. The horror musical has everything from fun dance numbers to romance – and not to mention, a talking plant.

“Basically, it gets him a lot of fame and he realizes that he goes to great lengths to get what he wants, including Audrey, who works in the shop with him, so like his love interest,” says Gianna Schiller, who plays Ronnette in the show.

“It’s kind of a spooky story if you just saw it on paper, like a man-eating plant, but in reality it’s really satirical and it’s very over the top and funny and not too spooky at all,” adds Caitlin Featherstone, who plays Audrey in the show.

The show will run this weekend from Thursday to Saturday. All show times start at 7:30pm at the Historic Chief Theater in Bemidji.

“There’s definitely some real life lessons to be learned in this. My character’s name is Seymour because he sees more, and I guess it’s a good time old tale about, you know, you get a crumb and you want to go a mile, but how much is too much?” says Pederson.

The Paul Bunyan Playhouse will have performances of “Driving Miss Daisy” and “Footloose” later this summer.