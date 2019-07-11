Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Paul Bunyan Playhouse Presents: Little Shop Of Horrors

Jul. 10 2019

It’s the classic spooky little tale about a man and his relationship with this plant, but there’s something strange about this Venus flytrap.

“The catch is that he has to keep feeding it more and more blood for it to thrive, and so that becomes a problem and it creates some good comedy on stage,” says Cam Pederson, who plays Seymour Krelborn in the musical.

“Little Shop of Horrors” follows Seymour and his time on a flower shop on skid row. The horror musical has everything from fun dance numbers to romance – and not to mention, a talking plant.

“Basically, it gets him a lot of fame and he realizes that he goes to great lengths to get what he wants, including Audrey, who works in the shop with him, so like his love interest,” says Gianna Schiller, who plays Ronnette in the show.

“It’s kind of a spooky story if you just saw it on paper, like a man-eating plant, but in reality it’s really satirical and it’s very over the top and funny and not too spooky at all,” adds Caitlin Featherstone, who plays Audrey in the show.

The show will run this weekend from Thursday to Saturday. All show times start at 7:30pm at the Historic Chief Theater in Bemidji.

“There’s definitely some real life lessons to be learned in this. My character’s name is Seymour because he sees more, and I guess it’s a good time old tale about, you know, you get a crumb and you want to go a mile, but how much is too much?” says Pederson.

The Paul Bunyan Playhouse will have performances of “Driving Miss Daisy” and “Footloose” later this summer.

Shirelle Moore

Contact the Author

Shirelle Moore — smoore@lptv.org

Related Posts

Face It TOGETHER In Bemidji Helping People With Addiction

Bemidji Parks and Recreation Considering Expanding Layout of City Skate Park

Northwoods Adventure: Timberworks Lumberjack Show Comes To Bemidji

Erksine Man Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries After Motorcycle Crash

Latest Story

Face It TOGETHER In Bemidji Helping People With Addiction

Face It TOGETHER offers people who’s ever suffered with addiction peer-to-peer recovery coaching. Amber Whelan, the lead recovery coach, says
Posted on Jul. 10 2019

Latest Stories

Face It TOGETHER In Bemidji Helping People With Addiction

Posted on Jul. 10 2019

Deer River Hosts 71st Annual Word's Largest Wild Rice Festival

Posted on Jul. 10 2019

Bemidji's Austyn Tobey Returns to Rodeo Nationals

Posted on Jul. 10 2019

Golf Tips: Increasing Your Swing Speed

Posted on Jul. 10 2019

Good Food, Good Life, 365 - White Bean Salad with Parsley and Tarragon

Posted on Jul. 10 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.