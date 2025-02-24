Paul Bunyan Playhouse in Bemidji Suspends 2025 Season

The Board of Directors for the Paul Bunyan Playhouse in Bemidji has announced that the 2025 season will be suspended.

The board made the announcement Saturday on Facebook, saying the suspension is not an ending but rather a “necessary pause.”

The statement said that they are not giving up, but instead are “choosing to fight for the longevity of the Paul Bunyan Playhouse and the Chief Theater” and are choosing to rebuild. They added that they will be “back, stronger, and more steadfast than ever.”

Last year, the Playhouse’s 73rd season was shortened to just three productions. Organizers said at the time they were trying to get their donor rate back up and to have people come back after shutdowns from the COVID-19 pandemic.